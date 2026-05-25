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The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

Feels like summer with the Vermont Lake Monsters, Middlebury Pranksters and Local Motion

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published May 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

This week on The Sports Rapport, it sure feels like summer in Vermont, so we had to visit the ball park, of course. Vermont Lake Monsters minority owner and former NBC5 meteorologist Tom Messner took Mitch Wertlieb on a tour of Centennial Field ahead of their season opener this week.

Plus, the Middlebury College Pranksters ultimate Frisbee teams became national champions on Monday. In the men's division, the Pranksters beat Carelton College Chop 15-7, while their women's division club beat the Whitman College Sweets 15-6 to complete the D-III championship sweep. We checked in with friends of the show Liam Reynolds and Oscar de Swaan Arons, and also Pranksters captain Claire “Cece” Rhyneer.

With temperatures outside warming up, many Vermonters are back on their bicycles after the long winter. Local Motion Communication Specialist Val Cyr also stopped by The Sports Rapport to discuss bike advocacy and safety.

Guests

Tom Messner, Vermont Lake Monsters minority owner
Liam Reynolds, Middlebury College Pranksters ultimate Frisbee player
Oscar de Swaan Arons, Middlebury College Pranksters ultimate Frisbee player
Claire "Cece" Rhyneer, Middlebury College Pranksters ultimate Frisbee player
Val Cyr, communication specialist at Local Motion

Do you have a topic or guest you want to see on The Sports Rapport? Email us at sports@vermontpublic.org.

Tags
The Sports Rapport SportsLake MonstersMiddlebury College
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson