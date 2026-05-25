Feels like summer with the Vermont Lake Monsters, Middlebury Pranksters and Local Motion

This week on The Sports Rapport, it sure feels like summer in Vermont, so we had to visit the ball park, of course. Vermont Lake Monsters minority owner and former NBC5 meteorologist Tom Messner took Mitch Wertlieb on a tour of Centennial Field ahead of their season opener this week.

Plus, the Middlebury College Pranksters ultimate Frisbee teams became national champions on Monday. In the men's division, the Pranksters beat Carelton College Chop 15-7, while their women's division club beat the Whitman College Sweets 15-6 to complete the D-III championship sweep. We checked in with friends of the show Liam Reynolds and Oscar de Swaan Arons, and also Pranksters captain Claire “Cece” Rhyneer.

With temperatures outside warming up, many Vermonters are back on their bicycles after the long winter. Local Motion Communication Specialist Val Cyr also stopped by The Sports Rapport to discuss bike advocacy and safety.

Guests

Tom Messner, Vermont Lake Monsters minority owner

Liam Reynolds, Middlebury College Pranksters ultimate Frisbee player

Oscar de Swaan Arons, Middlebury College Pranksters ultimate Frisbee player

Claire "Cece" Rhyneer, Middlebury College Pranksters ultimate Frisbee player

Val Cyr, communication specialist at Local Motion

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