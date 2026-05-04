Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: High school no-hitter and ultimate frisbee

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

This week on The Sports Rapport, we're focusing on non-contact sports 😉.

Colchester High School senior baseball pitcher Jackson Pecor turned heads last week when he threw a no-hitter, striking out nine Bellows Free Academy St. Albans batters en route to a 6-0 win. The Eastern Connecticut State University commit joins the show to discuss the achievement and early season returns for the Lakers.

Plus, Mariz Mangundayao, Vermont Ultimate's youth program coordinator and South Burlington High School's girl's ultimate frisbee coach, and members from the Middlebury College men's Pranksters ultimate team sit down to talk about ultimate frisbee's status in the Green Mountain State.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Jackson Pecor, Colchester High School senior baseball player
Mariz Mangundayao, Vermont Ultimate's youth program coordinator and South Burlington High School's girl's ultimate frisbee coach
Middlebury College Pranksters men's ultimate team members

Tags
The Sports Rapport SportsHigh SchoolColchester
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson