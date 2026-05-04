WATCH LIVE: High school no-hitter and ultimate frisbee

This week on The Sports Rapport, we're focusing on non-contact sports 😉.

Colchester High School senior baseball pitcher Jackson Pecor turned heads last week when he threw a no-hitter, striking out nine Bellows Free Academy St. Albans batters en route to a 6-0 win. The Eastern Connecticut State University commit joins the show to discuss the achievement and early season returns for the Lakers.

Plus, Mariz Mangundayao, Vermont Ultimate's youth program coordinator and South Burlington High School's girl's ultimate frisbee coach, and members from the Middlebury College men's Pranksters ultimate team sit down to talk about ultimate frisbee's status in the Green Mountain State.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Jackson Pecor, Colchester High School senior baseball player

Mariz Mangundayao, Vermont Ultimate's youth program coordinator and South Burlington High School's girl's ultimate frisbee coach

Middlebury College Pranksters men's ultimate team members