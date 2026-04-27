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The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: Panther Pride

By Mitch Wertlieb
Published April 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

This week on The Sports Rapport, we speak with Middlebury women's lacrosse team head coach Kate Livesay and star attacker Skylar Lach about the team's unbeaten season and how they're preparing for the upcoming NESCAC playoffs. We'll also be joined by NBC5 Sports reporter Jack Main to talk about the latest status of teams fighting to advance from round one of the NHL and NBA playoffs, the early season struggles of the Boston Red Sox and how the New England Patriots fared in the opening rounds of the NFL draft.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Kate Livesay, head coach Middlebury women's lacrosse team
Skylar Lach, Attacker, Middlebury women's lacrosse team
Jack Main, NBC5 Sports anchor

Tags
The Sports Rapport SportsMiddlebury College
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb