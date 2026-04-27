WATCH LIVE: Panther Pride

This week on The Sports Rapport, we speak with Middlebury women's lacrosse team head coach Kate Livesay and star attacker Skylar Lach about the team's unbeaten season and how they're preparing for the upcoming NESCAC playoffs. We'll also be joined by NBC5 Sports reporter Jack Main to talk about the latest status of teams fighting to advance from round one of the NHL and NBA playoffs, the early season struggles of the Boston Red Sox and how the New England Patriots fared in the opening rounds of the NFL draft.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Kate Livesay, head coach Middlebury women's lacrosse team

Skylar Lach, Attacker, Middlebury women's lacrosse team

Jack Main, NBC5 Sports anchor