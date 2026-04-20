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The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: Legends and Clover

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

This week on The Sports Rapport, we speak with veteran Vermont journalist Mike Donoghue about the 12 new entries enshrined into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in a wide variety of sports, including baseball, tennis and wrestling.

Plus, we'll hear from Chris George, general manager of the new Vermont Clover FC soccer team, which ushered in its inaugural season with a roster made up entirely of athletes from Vermont and the North Country. 

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Mike Donoghue, former Burlington Free Press reporter and communications committee chair
for the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame
Chris George, founder and general manager of Vermont Clover FC

Tags
The Sports Rapport Sports
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson