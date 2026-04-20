WATCH LIVE: Legends and Clover

This week on The Sports Rapport, we speak with veteran Vermont journalist Mike Donoghue about the 12 new entries enshrined into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in a wide variety of sports, including baseball, tennis and wrestling.

Plus, we'll hear from Chris George, general manager of the new Vermont Clover FC soccer team, which ushered in its inaugural season with a roster made up entirely of athletes from Vermont and the North Country.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Mike Donoghue, former Burlington Free Press reporter and communications committee chair

for the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame

Chris George, founder and general manager of Vermont Clover FC