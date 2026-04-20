Legends and Clover

This week on The Sports Rapport, we speak with veteran Vermont journalist Mike Donoghue about the 12 new entries enshrined into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in a wide variety of sports, including baseball, tennis and wrestling.

Plus, we'll hear from one of the inductees, Cornwall native and head coach for the UVM women's lacrosse team Sarah Dalton Graddock.

Also with us is Chris George, general manager of the new Vermont Clover FC soccer team, and Clover forward Demunga Alfani, who also plays for the St. Michael's men's soccer team.

Guests

Mike Donoghue, former Burlington Free Press reporter and communications committee chair

for the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame

Sarah Dalton Graddock, UVM women's lacrosse head coach and inductee into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame

Chris George, founder and general manager of Vermont Clover FC

Demunga Alfani, Vermont Clover forward and member of the St. Michael's men's soccer team