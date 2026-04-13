WATCH LIVE: Hockey mad in Montreal with Jean Robillard

Hey Quebec! This week on The Sports Rapport, we're focusing on hockey in Montreal.

With more than two decades in the Montreal Canadiens communications department, Jean Robillard joins us in studio to talk about Montreal's quest to win their first Stanley Cup since 1993, and some of the biggest moments he's seen working with hockey's most storied franchise.

Watch live and join the conversation at 2 p.m.

Guests

Jean Robillard, former Montreal Canadiens communications worker and radio host