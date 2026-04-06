Going back to school with Boston Bruins draft pick Elliott Groenewold

This week on The Sports Rapport, Springfield native, Quinnipiac University sophomore hockey player and 2024 Boston Bruins draft pick Elliot Groenewold joins to talk about the recently finished hockey season and his decision to return to school for his junior year.

Plus, producer Nathaniel Wilson was on site for Vermont Green FC's U.S. Open Cup loss to Westchester SC last week. He and host Mitch Wertlieb break down the game and discuss what's next for the club.

Watch live and join the conversation at 2 p.m.

Guests

Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac University sophomore hockey player, Boston Bruins 2024 draft pick