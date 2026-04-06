Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

Going back to school with Boston Bruins draft pick Elliott Groenewold

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published April 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

This week on The Sports Rapport, Springfield native, Quinnipiac University sophomore hockey player and 2024 Boston Bruins draft pick Elliot Groenewold joins to talk about the recently finished hockey season and his decision to return to school for his junior year.

Plus, producer Nathaniel Wilson was on site for Vermont Green FC's U.S. Open Cup loss to Westchester SC last week. He and host Mitch Wertlieb break down the game and discuss what's next for the club.

Watch live and join the conversation at 2 p.m.

Guests

Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac University sophomore hockey player, Boston Bruins 2024 draft pick

Tags
The Sports Rapport SportsLocal News
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson