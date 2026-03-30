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The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: Hazen's basketball champs, MLB season preview and trivia with Aaron and Travis Hill and Conor Ryan

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published March 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

This week on The Sports Rapport, Hazen Union School athletic director and boy's basketball head coach Aaron Hill and his brother, Hazen boys basketball assistant coach Travis Hill, join to talk about the school's recent D3 boys and girls basketball state championship wins.

Plus, baseball is back and Mitch is excited! He'll be joined by Boston.com's Conor Ryan and Vermont Public's Mark Davis to preview the 2026 MLB season and play some trivia.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Aaron Hill, athletic director and head boys basketball coach at Hazen Union School
Travis Hill, teacher and assistant boys basketball coach at Hazen Union School
Conor Ryan, sports writer for Boston.com
Mark Davis, Vermont Public news director

Tags
The Sports Rapport SportsLocal News
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson