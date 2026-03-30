WATCH LIVE: Hazen's basketball champs, MLB season preview and trivia with Aaron and Travis Hill and Conor Ryan

This week on The Sports Rapport, Hazen Union School athletic director and boy's basketball head coach Aaron Hill and his brother, Hazen boys basketball assistant coach Travis Hill, join to talk about the school's recent D3 boys and girls basketball state championship wins.

Plus, baseball is back and Mitch is excited! He'll be joined by Boston.com's Conor Ryan and Vermont Public's Mark Davis to preview the 2026 MLB season and play some trivia.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Aaron Hill, athletic director and head boys basketball coach at Hazen Union School

Travis Hill, teacher and assistant boys basketball coach at Hazen Union School

Conor Ryan, sports writer for Boston.com

Mark Davis, Vermont Public news director