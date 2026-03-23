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The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: Chasing the Cup with Bill McKibben and Adam Pfeifer

By Nathaniel Wilson
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

This week on The Sports Rapport, we're talking Cups!

Producer Nathaniel Wilson sits in for Mitch Wertlieb. Nathaniel is joined by environmentalist and author Bill McKibben and Josh Crane, senior producer and managing editor for Brave Little State, to break down this past weekend’s 2026 Cross-Country World Cup Finals in Lake Placid, New York.

Plus, Vermont Green FC sporting director Adam Pfeifer sits down in-studio to debrief the club's upset victory versus Portland Hearts of Pine in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Bill McKibben, author, environmentalist and huge cross-country skiing fan
Adam Pfeifer, Sporting Director for Vermont Green FC
Josh Crane, senior producer and managing editor for Brave Little State

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The Sports Rapport Sports
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson