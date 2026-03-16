WATCH LIVE: Previewing the madness of March and the U.S. Open Cup

We're about halfway through the month of March, which means one thing in the sports world: It's single-elimination tournament season.

This week on The Sports Rapport, Mitch and the crew try their hands at bracketology ahead of the NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Plus, the United In Green podcast drops by to talk about all things Vermont Green FC and to preview their upcoming U.S. Open Cup match versus the Portland Hearts of Pine.

We also got a giant upset in last week's Vermont Division I boys basketball state championship that will have some competition for the #1 spot in this week's High Five.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Mike Popovitch, host of United in Green

Tyson Foster, host of United in Green