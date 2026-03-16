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The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: Previewing the madness of March and the U.S. Open Cup

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

We're about halfway through the month of March, which means one thing in the sports world: It's single-elimination tournament season.

This week on The Sports Rapport, Mitch and the crew try their hands at bracketology ahead of the NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Plus, the United In Green podcast drops by to talk about all things Vermont Green FC and to preview their upcoming U.S. Open Cup match versus the Portland Hearts of Pine.

We also got a giant upset in last week's Vermont Division I boys basketball state championship that will have some competition for the #1 spot in this week's High Five.

Watch live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Mike Popovitch, host of United in Green
Tyson Foster, host of United in Green

Tags
The Sports Rapport Sports
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson