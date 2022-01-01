Saturday Matinee
Saturdays, 1 p.m., Vermont Public Classical
Saturday Matinee features The American Opera Series produced by the WFMT Radio Network and live broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera when in season.
Visit their websites for more detailed program information.
>>WFMT Radio Network (mid-June - early December)
>> The Metropolitan Opera (mid-December - early June)
Latest Episodes
-
The WFMT Radio Network is proud to make the WFMT Opera Series available for broadcast here on VPR Classical.Download the entire series booklet here.Royal…
-
The WFMT Radio Network is proud to make this Opera Series available for broadcast here on VPR Classical. Designed to complement the Metropolitan Opera…
-
A Passion For Opera, which airs on VPR Classical Saturdays at noon, will end production next month. The last program will broadcast on Saturday, September…
-
Launched in 1931, the Metropolitan Opera’s Saturday matinee broadcasts are the longest-running continuous classical music program in radio history. Find…
-
Wagner from the source, in the very theater the composer designed for his music dramas. Deutsche Welle presents Tristan and Isolde by Richard Wagner,…
-
The WFMT Radio Network is proud to make the American Opera Series available for broadcast here on VPR Classical. The American Opera Series is designed to…
-
Saturday Matinee presents the Lyric Opera Of Chicago's production of Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito.Matthew Polenzani sings the title role, with Joyce…
-
Saturday Matinee presents the Lyric Opera Of Chicago's production of Dvorak's Rusalka, a new production and a Lyric Opera premiere.Ana Maria Martinez…
-
Saturday Matinee presents the Lyric Opera Of Chicago's production of Rossini's The Barber Of Seville.Nathan Gunn sings the role of Figaro, with Isabel…
-
Saturday Matinee presents the Lyric Opera Of Chicago's production of Johann Strauss Junior's Die Fledermaus.Juliane Banse sings the role of Rosalinde with…