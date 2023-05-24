© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Jaap van Zweden, Music Director of the New York Philharmonic conducting musicians.
New York Philharmonic

Britten's Serenade & Spring Symphony

By Walter Parker
Published May 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT

Listen Thursday May 25 at 8 p.m.

New York Philharmonic
Alan Gilbert, conductor
Michael Slattery, tenor; Philip Myers, horn; Kate Royal, soprano; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Brooklyn Youth Chorus; New York Choral Artists; Sheryl Staples, Michelle Kim, Marc Ginsberg, Lisa E. Kim, violins

Britten: Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings
Britten: Spring Symphony
Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins
Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Ravel: Bolero

New York Philharmonic
Walter Parker
After graduate studies in musicology at New York University, Walter began his radio career at WNCN in New York. He joined Vermont Public in 1984.
See stories by Walter Parker