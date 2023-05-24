Britten's Serenade & Spring Symphony
Listen Thursday May 25 at 8 p.m.
New York Philharmonic
Alan Gilbert, conductor
Michael Slattery, tenor; Philip Myers, horn; Kate Royal, soprano; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Brooklyn Youth Chorus; New York Choral Artists; Sheryl Staples, Michelle Kim, Marc Ginsberg, Lisa E. Kim, violins
Britten: Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings
Britten: Spring Symphony
Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins
Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Ravel: Bolero
