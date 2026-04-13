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Made Here
Made Here

How Johnson got creative to save a 100-year-old library from flooding

Published April 13, 2026 at 9:15 AM EDT

The new short film "Making History: Moving the Johnson Library" tells the story of a historic small town library's historic move one year ago.

Over its 100 years in operation, the Johnson Public Library endured repeated flooding. In 2025, the library's trustees, director, and town officials got creative with their solution, moving the building across town to higher ground. In "Making History," director Art Bell of Dreamlike Pictures and library director Jasmine Yuris tell the story of the library's journey.

Photo of Johnson Library in flooded street

This episode is also available now on demand via PBS mobile and smart TV apps.

Tags
Made Here VideoClimate & EnvironmentHistory