How Johnson got creative to save a 100-year-old library from flooding

The new short film "Making History: Moving the Johnson Library" tells the story of a historic small town library's historic move one year ago.

Over its 100 years in operation, the Johnson Public Library endured repeated flooding. In 2025, the library's trustees, director, and town officials got creative with their solution, moving the building across town to higher ground. In "Making History," director Art Bell of Dreamlike Pictures and library director Jasmine Yuris tell the story of the library's journey.

This episode is also available now on demand via PBS mobile and smart TV apps.