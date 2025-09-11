How a New Hampshire entrepreneur rehabilitates old dams to produce clean energy

In this week's Made Here premiere, Keene, New Hampshire based director Matthew Boulton focuses on the history and science of dams in The Power of Water.

The film follows Bob King, a New Hampshire entrepreneur whose life's work has been rehabilitating abandoned dams to produce clean energy. The film provides a window into the history of hydropower in New England, the ongoing energy transition, the importance of land conservation, and how we all can be part of the solution as we face these challenges together.