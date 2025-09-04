A portrait of Sarah, a Ghanaian woman navigating Vermont life

From filmmakers Willow O'Feral and Brad Heck of Guilford, Braiding A New Life is a portrait of Sarah, a Ghanaian woman, as she navigates life in Brattleboro. The film follows Sarah through her daily life in Vermont as she learns to drive with support from Community Asylum Seekers Project (CASP) volunteers, braids her friend Dora's hair, chats on the local radio station, listens to a local Congolese refugee band, and takes a road trip to buy groceries at an African market.

Braiding a New Life premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, and is available now on demand. The film was funded in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, which aims to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling.