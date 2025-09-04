Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Here
Made Here

A portrait of Sarah, a Ghanaian woman navigating Vermont life

Published September 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT

From filmmakers Willow O'Feral and Brad Heck of Guilford, Braiding A New Life is a portrait of Sarah, a Ghanaian woman, as she navigates life in Brattleboro. The film follows Sarah through her daily life in Vermont as she learns to drive with support from Community Asylum Seekers Project (CASP) volunteers, braids her friend Dora's hair, chats on the local radio station, listens to a local Congolese refugee band, and takes a road trip to buy groceries at an African market.

Two women sit at a table with a laptop and paper forms.

Braiding a New Life premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, and is available now on demand. The film was funded in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, which aims to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling.

Tags
Made Here Video