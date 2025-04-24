Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here
Made Here

Champlain College student films feature Vermont sheep history, local guitars and a trip to Dublin

By Eric Ford
Published April 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Every year, the Made Here series features film work from students at Champlain College. This year's showcase features three short documentaries, one that examines the history and practice of sheep farming in Vermont, another about how fine guitars are crafted locally, and a film that tells the story of a changing Dublin neighborhood, from the Champlain College Dublin campus.

Here are the three films in the showcase:

Spinning a Yarn

Directors: Audrey Lewis & Eliza Olsen

Vermont was once a center for wool production, a state dominated by sheep farming and woolen mills. Those days are long gone, but the passion and purpose of sheep farming continues to this day. In Spinning a Yarn, producers Audrey Lewis and Eliza Olsen cover Vermont’s sheep farming history, but also bring us to present-day sheep farmers who are keeping a tradition — and a way of life — alive.

Sonic Timber

Directors: Luke McCarthy, Nathaniel Schramm & Yunier Martinez

Sonic Timber is a story about luthiers, people who create stringed instruments — and in this case, very special guitars.

Vermont, it turns out, has its share of fine guitar-makers. Producers Luke McCarthy, Nate Schramm and Yunier Martinez show us how guitars are made, the depth of the craftsmanship involved — and also something about the price.

In one story, they show how a couple guitars were made from one exotic piece of wood that itself cost six figures. They also include a well-known musician and buyer of these instruments, Trey Anastasio, from the band Phish.

Still Fighting

Director: John Ryan McDonnell

Still Fighting tells the story of “The Liberties,” a Dublin neighborhood that’s going through change.

Producer John McDonnell, studying abroad at Champlain’s Dublin campus, learned how gentrification is making this popular neighborhood harder for lifelong residents and business owners. By interviewing historians, people in government, shopkeepers and neighbors, John captures the life of this community and raises important questions about the challenges of urban renewal anywhere.

The 2025 Champlain College Student Showcase premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, and is available now on demand.

Eric Ford
As Director of Programming Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
