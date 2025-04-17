Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here
Films from New England and Quebec highlighted in showcase of the 2024 Made Here Film Festival

By Eric Ford
Published April 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

This week's Made Here local documentary series premiere features four short films selected from the 2024 Made Here Film Festival, co-produced by Vermont Public and VTIFF. These four films showcase the creative talents of filmmakers from the region and highlight the breadth of programming from the festival.

This year's Made Here Film Festival is happening April 24-27 at Burlington Beer Company, and features 50 films from New England and Quebec.

Here are the four films in the showcase:

Cicada

MH Cicada

Director: Matteo Moretti, Rhode Island
After losing his wife, Papou reconciles with a changed sense of belonging as he returns to his home village in Greece without her.

Huguette: a story in HiFi

MH Huguette : a story in HiFi

Director: David Denis, Trois-Rivières, Quebec
We don’t see much of Huguette in our family home movies. This is the story of a woman, a mother, a grandmother who has been worried all her life.

Oh Sirop

MH Oh Sirop

Director: Marie Côté, Quebec City, Quebec
From tapping trees to making maple products, Oh Sirop is interested in maple syrup practices that are part of Quebec culture and history, transmitted and adapted from generation to generation.

Baile de Los Diablos

MH Baile de Los Diablos

Director: Viki Simone, Hampden, MA
Baile De Los Diablos, or Dance of the Devils, is a celebration of resisting Spanish conquest. The men and some boys of a Costa Rican town reenact this story as devils fighting a bull.

The 2024 Made Here Film Festival Showcase premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, and is available now on demand.

Eric Ford
As Director of Programming Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford