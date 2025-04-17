Films from New England and Quebec highlighted in showcase of the 2024 Made Here Film Festival

This week's Made Here local documentary series premiere features four short films selected from the 2024 Made Here Film Festival, co-produced by Vermont Public and VTIFF. These four films showcase the creative talents of filmmakers from the region and highlight the breadth of programming from the festival.

This year's Made Here Film Festival is happening April 24-27 at Burlington Beer Company, and features 50 films from New England and Quebec.

Here are the four films in the showcase:

Cicada

Director: Matteo Moretti, Rhode Island

After losing his wife, Papou reconciles with a changed sense of belonging as he returns to his home village in Greece without her.

Huguette: a story in HiFi

Director: David Denis, Trois-Rivières, Quebec

We don’t see much of Huguette in our family home movies. This is the story of a woman, a mother, a grandmother who has been worried all her life.

Oh Sirop

Director: Marie Côté, Quebec City, Quebec

From tapping trees to making maple products, Oh Sirop is interested in maple syrup practices that are part of Quebec culture and history, transmitted and adapted from generation to generation.

Baile de Los Diablos

Director: Viki Simone, Hampden, MA

Baile De Los Diablos, or Dance of the Devils, is a celebration of resisting Spanish conquest. The men and some boys of a Costa Rican town reenact this story as devils fighting a bull.

The 2024 Made Here Film Festival Showcase premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, and is available now on demand.