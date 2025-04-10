Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here
Made Here

Film 'Not Afraid to Fall' profiles New Hampshire man coping with Parkinson's by mountain biking

By Eric Ford
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:47 AM EDT

In the Made Here film Not Afraid To Fall, director Chusy Haney-Jardine profiles New Hampshire’s Brian Hall, who has been struggling with Parkinson's disease since 1976.

Brian keeps a positive outlook through mountain biking, and he keeps his spirit alive by pushing himself beyond his limits with the sport, including racing up Mount Washington.

Film still from Not Afraid to Fall, about Brian Hall's life with Parkinson's and mountain biking
the filmmaker
/
Courtesy
A film still from Not Afraid to Fall, about Brian Hall's life with Parkinson's and mountain biking.

In a 2022 interview with News Center Maine, Hall spoke about a 2022 Mount Washington race he was competing in, and his goal to finish the climb in under two hours.

"I had that goal in 2019, and I really made an error in judgment," Hall said. "I tried to summit without taking a break, but Parkinson's said 'no way' to that. I had fatigue. I crashed my bike. I hurt my hip, screwed up my elbow, [and] cracked a rib. It took me three hours to summit, but I summited."

Stillpoint

Also premiering on broadcast and online is a new short experimental film Stillpoint, from Vermont filmmaker John Killacky.

Still Point - a short film

The film is a visual poem rumination on living with chronic pain written by Killacky, featuring cinematography and editing by Justin Bunnell, therapeutic footage by Ryan Mercer and music by Meredith Monk.

Both Not Afraid to Fall and Stillpoint premiere on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, and are available now on demand.

Eric Ford
As Director of Programming Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films.
