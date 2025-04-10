Film 'Not Afraid to Fall' profiles New Hampshire man coping with Parkinson's by mountain biking

In the Made Here film Not Afraid To Fall, director Chusy Haney-Jardine profiles New Hampshire’s Brian Hall, who has been struggling with Parkinson's disease since 1976.

Brian keeps a positive outlook through mountain biking, and he keeps his spirit alive by pushing himself beyond his limits with the sport, including racing up Mount Washington.

the filmmaker / Courtesy A film still from Not Afraid to Fall, about Brian Hall's life with Parkinson's and mountain biking.

In a 2022 interview with News Center Maine, Hall spoke about a 2022 Mount Washington race he was competing in, and his goal to finish the climb in under two hours.

"I had that goal in 2019, and I really made an error in judgment," Hall said. "I tried to summit without taking a break, but Parkinson's said 'no way' to that. I had fatigue. I crashed my bike. I hurt my hip, screwed up my elbow, [and] cracked a rib. It took me three hours to summit, but I summited."

Stillpoint

Also premiering on broadcast and online is a new short experimental film Stillpoint, from Vermont filmmaker John Killacky.

Still Point - a short film

The film is a visual poem rumination on living with chronic pain written by Killacky, featuring cinematography and editing by Justin Bunnell, therapeutic footage by Ryan Mercer and music by Meredith Monk.

Both Not Afraid to Fall and Stillpoint premiere on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, and are available now on demand.