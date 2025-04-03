Quebec film 'Cherry' finds moments of beauty at the end of a life

Montreal-based filmmaker Laurence Gagné-Frégeau directs a tender portrait of the end of a life in the latest Made Here documentary film series premiere, Cherry.

Quebec artist and performer Marie-Lise Chouinard was a radiant woman, imbued with contagious liveliness, and this film aims to capture her resilience, friendship and hope.

Filmmaker Laurence Gagné-Frégeau answered questions about the film via email with Vermont Public's Eric Ford. This interview has been lightly copy edited.

Laurence Gagné-Frégeau / Courtesy Marie-Lise Chouinard, the subject of the Made Here film, Cherry.

Eric Ford: How did you end up making a film about Marie-Lise Chouinard?

Laurence Gagné-Frégeau: A friend of mine, Janie, whom we see at the park with Marie-Lise in the beginning of the film, told me about Marie-Lise. As she was describing her character, I got a gut feeling that I needed to meet her. I then asked Janie if she could introduce me to Marie-Lise, and as we met, I felt I needed to document our encounter. I knew there was something special about Marie-Lise that urged to be shared, and by making a documentary, I thought I could transcend my encounter for it to extend into the public meeting her.

Eric Ford: For folks in Vermont who may not be familiar with Marie-Lise and her career, could you tell us a little about her and her life?

Laurence Gagné-Frégeau: Marie-Lise was an actress, author, singer, writer, composer and comedian. She wrote multiple television shows for youth. She was also a reference in the comedy world here in Montreal, as she helped many comedians with their shows. She had such a rich and colorful imagination, it still stuns me as I think about it today.

Laurence Gagné-Frégeau / Courtesy Laurence Gagné-Frégeau is the director of Cherry.

Eric Ford: What was the process like making the film about the end of someone's life? I can imagine it was challenging in ways that are different than another type of film subject.

Laurence Gagné-Frégeau: Since I was alone on the production (director of photography, sound recording, editing, directing, producing) and it being the first time I ever touched a camera or a mic, the challenges first resided in making sure I was making the focus right or recording the sound.

When I arrived in the editing room and started to watch the rushes, that's really when everything hit me. There were no more obstacles between Marie-Lise and I — I had complete access to her. I could look into her eyes, feel the gravity of every moment and be crushed by her smile.

Eric Ford: What did Marie-Lise think of the film?

Laurence Gagné-Frégeau: The first thing she told me was that it made her feel rejuvenated. She was the first one to see it, in company of her cousin Ariane (also present in the film). She then questioned if people would really be interested in her story, in her life.

Eric Ford: What are you working on now, or what is next for you as a filmmaker?

Laurence Gagné-Frégeau: I am now working on another short documentary which addresses women and alcohol.

Consequently, with this film, I tend to explore my own relationship with alcohol: a relation in which there is a mixture of shame, freedom, solitude and liberation. To be continued ...

Cherry premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, and is available now on demand.