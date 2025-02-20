Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here
'This place is magic': Mad River Glen's 75-year history detailed in new film

By Eric Ford
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

Long time Vermont filmmaker Rick Moulton heads back to Mad River Glen in honor of their anniversary with Mad River Glen: A 75-Year Fellowship of Skiers. This documentary covers the history of the ski area through the heartfelt reflections of 45 different characters.

A 2024 article in Seven Days details the making of the film and the historical nature of the ski area. As noted in the article, Rick Moulton has been on the New England Ski Museum's board for 30 years, was a founding member of the International Skiing History Association, and served for 10 years on the board of the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum.

Moulton has made several Vermont and U.S.-based ski films since the 1980s — most that aired on PBS and locally on Vermont Public, including Legends of American Skiing and the 1988 film Spirit of a Classic, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Mad River Glen.

Still from the Made Here film Mad River Glen: A 75-Year Fellowship of Skiers
Mad River Glen: A 75-Year Fellowship of Skiers premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, and is available now on demand.

Made Here VideoSkiingLocal News
Eric Ford
As Director of Programming Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
