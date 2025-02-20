'This place is magic': Mad River Glen's 75-year history detailed in new film

Long time Vermont filmmaker Rick Moulton heads back to Mad River Glen in honor of their anniversary with Mad River Glen: A 75-Year Fellowship of Skiers. This documentary covers the history of the ski area through the heartfelt reflections of 45 different characters.

A 2024 article in Seven Days details the making of the film and the historical nature of the ski area. As noted in the article, Rick Moulton has been on the New England Ski Museum's board for 30 years, was a founding member of the International Skiing History Association, and served for 10 years on the board of the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum.

Moulton has made several Vermont and U.S.-based ski films since the 1980s — most that aired on PBS and locally on Vermont Public, including Legends of American Skiing and the 1988 film Spirit of a Classic, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Mad River Glen.

Still from the Made Here film Mad River Glen: A 75-Year Fellowship of Skiers

Mad River Glen: A 75-Year Fellowship of Skiers premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, and is available now on demand.