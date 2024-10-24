'Defending the Dark' examines dark sky preserves in northern Maine

Defending the Dark from director Tara Zabriskie, premiering on Made Here Thursday, Oct. 24, focuses on preserving dark sky areas in northern Maine. The film examines efforts to reduce light pollution, which has been shown to benefit wildlife and their habitats, reduce health and safety risks to humans, and save energy and reduce costs.

Defending the Dark premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 and is available now on demand.