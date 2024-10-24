Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here

'Defending the Dark' examines dark sky preserves in northern Maine

By Eric Ford
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:05 AM EDT

Defending the Dark from director Tara Zabriskie, premiering on Made Here Thursday, Oct. 24, focuses on preserving dark sky areas in northern Maine. The film examines efforts to reduce light pollution, which has been shown to benefit wildlife and their habitats, reduce health and safety risks to humans, and save energy and reduce costs.

Defending the Dark premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 and is available now on demand.

Eric Ford
