'La Frontière' explores history and culture of the Canadian borderlands

New Hampshire filmmakers Katy Haas and Megan Ruffe explore Canadian/American border histories and tradition in La Frontière, premiering on Made Here Thursday, Oct. 17. Focusing on Maine, this poetic documentary explores the history and culture of the over 600-mile-long border between Maine and Canada.

Filmmakers Haas and Ruffe answered questions about the film via email with Vermont Public's Eric Ford. This interview has been lightly copy edited.

Eric Ford: What led you to making La Frontière and focusing on the Canadian border in Maine?

Katy Haas and Megan Ruffe: We first started thinking about this project in early 2021, after years of national discourse around "the border." We wanted to reflect on the idea of borders, how they come to be, and what they mean for different people. We thought that looking at our northern border gave a vantage point and perspective that was both unique and, in many ways, universal. We have both spent a lot of time in Maine and were interested in the diversity of the border region there. We knew we wanted to tell a local story that spoke to larger themes, and the story of Maine’s borderlands does just that. We hope La Frontière amplifies the stories of the communities in this unique region.

Eric Ford: What was it like making the film? Were there some challenges?

courtesy filmmaker Katy Hass

Katy Haas and Megan Ruffe: It is a really long border, and it was a challenge getting around to visit as much of it as we could! But we met so many wonderful people making this film. For so many people living along the border, the topics we were asking about are a part of their everyday lives. Many people have family just across the border, so the idea of crossing back and forth — or being restricted from that — was not abstract but a personal concern. It felt like we were joining a conversation people in the region were already having.

Eric Ford: Your film will feel very familiar to northern Vermonters. What have you heard from folks who live near the northern border after seeing the film?

courtesy Morgan Smith Megan Ruffe

Katy Haas and Megan Ruffe: People have been so kind to us since the film has come out. We hoped La Frontière would bring attention to the lives and stories of communities along Maine's northern border, who have such resilience and histories that are less familiar outside of the region. The most gratifying thing for us has been hearing from people from northern Maine who enjoy the film and feel it reflects their stories and where they are from.

Eric Ford: What film projects are you working on now?

Katy Haas and Megan Ruffe: We both have a number of projects at various stages — from ideas to entering post-production. Katy has a few projects about local ecological history in pre-production. Megan is working on an upcoming Ken Burns documentary series on the American Revolution, which will broadcast next year. Together, we have another project filmed by one of our cinematographers from La Frontière, Jared Ames, that we are starting to edit about New York City's important connections to the water around it.