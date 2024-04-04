Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.


Made Here
Made Here

Champlain College films showcase the craft and talent of Vermont students

By Eric Ford
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Champlain College Student Showcase 2023

For eight years, the Made Here series has featured student films from Champlain College. This year, four films have been selected for the annual Champlain College Showcase, featuring a selection of current work from students in the Broadcast Media Production and Filmmaking programs. This annual showcase offers a look at contemporary subjects and a peek inside the mind of students in Vermont, as well as their learning process.

Here's who's featured in this year's showcase:

  • Deadlift, by Zachary Brady & Jake Davis, a short documentary about a Vermont weightlifter in competition.
  • Steep Slope, by Isabella Spano & Pat Hathaway, a short documentary about climate and Vermont ski areas.
  • Razing for Progress, by Lily Sakaniwa, about the history of urban renewal in Burlington.
  • Rescues, by Zane Swift, a short fictional drama about a man and his struggle to care for his beloved dog.

The 2023 Champlain College Showcase premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 and is available now on demand.

Tags
Made Here VideoChamplain College
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford