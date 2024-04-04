Champlain College films showcase the craft and talent of Vermont students

Champlain College Student Showcase 2023

For eight years, the Made Here series has featured student films from Champlain College. This year, four films have been selected for the annual Champlain College Showcase, featuring a selection of current work from students in the Broadcast Media Production and Filmmaking programs. This annual showcase offers a look at contemporary subjects and a peek inside the mind of students in Vermont, as well as their learning process.

Here's who's featured in this year's showcase:



Deadlift , by Zachary Brady & Jake Davis, a short documentary about a Vermont weightlifter in competition.

Steep Slope , by Isabella Spano & Pat Hathaway, a short documentary about climate and Vermont ski areas.

Razing for Progress , by Lily Sakaniwa, about the history of urban renewal in Burlington.

by Lily Sakaniwa, about the history of urban renewal in Burlington. Rescues, by Zane Swift, a short fictional drama about a man and his struggle to care for his beloved dog.