Stargazing Party with 'The Eye on the Night Sky'

Vermont Public's Mary Engisch speaks with Mark Breen, Planetarium Director of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury. He answers your questions about the stars, planets and constellations.

You'll learn about the Summer Triangle, meteor showers, how to use the Big Dipper to find other stars and much more. Your questions are an important part of the broadcast! You can call in during the show or email your questions ahead of time here.

Want to throw your own star-gazing party? Invite your friends and family, set up lawn chairs or spread blankets on the ground, then use the Vermont Public app, turn the radio on or stream Vermont Public at Vermontpublic.org. And look up!

For "night vision" that won't interfere with your ability to see the stars, wrap a red scarf, bandana or cellophane around your flashlight and secure it with a rubber band.

Then before and after the broadcast, listen in for spacey, star-themed tunes with Ray Vega on Friday Night Jazz.

Broadcast on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 9 p.m.

