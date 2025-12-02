Vermont Youth Orchestra Senior Soloist Series: Jonathan Kafumbe

Spotlight on the 2025-2026 Vermont Youth Orchestra Senior Soloists

For their 2025 - 2026 season, the Vermont Youth Orchestra presents a quartet of Senior Soloists who will be highlighted at concerts in October and December 2025, and February and May 2026. Ahead of each concert, Vermont Public Classical will bring you interviews with these talented young musicians. For more information about the Vermont Youth Orchestra and their upcoming season, go to vyo.org

TRANSCRIPT

HELEN LYONS: This weekend, the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association presents its beloved annual tradition, Orchestrapalooza! by Popular Demand, featuring all three of the VYO's performing ensembles, with some holiday favorites. Headlining the show will be senior soloist Jonathan Kafumbe of Middlebury, who will fill the Flynn with the golden tones of Johann Nepomuk Hummel's Trumpet Concerto. I spoke with Jonathan about his journey with the trumpet, an instrument he plays in both the jazz and classical styles.

HELEN: So Jonathan, not only do you come from a musical family, both your parents are musicians, but you play three different instruments.

JONATHAN KAFUMBE: I started learning piano when I was around nine, and then I picked up the classical guitar. At the start of fifth grade was when I started the trumpet.

HELEN: And what made you decide to pick the trumpet as your focus?

JONATHAN: when I started, I didn't really know about the instrument, other than it was shiny and really loud. But I always saw something in the instrument, and I kind of felt like it was the right match.

HELEN: And you play in two different genres, both jazz and classical…

JONATHAN: When I started playing jazz, I felt like, you know, something clicked. And so I continued that jazz development of being able to have many mentors that have been able to help me improve with improvisation and technique. Yeah, I just always Love listening to jazz, love playing jazz.

HELEN: Do you find yourself bringing elements of one style into the other? Do you find that each style informs the other?

JONATHAN: Yeah, I have tried to bring in the genre of jazz into kind of the world of classical, technique-wise. The first time I did it was at an audition. I was using some jazz vibrato. And they told me not to do that. And so, I was kind of discouraged, but then I realized later on that they're two very separate and different genres, and they shouldn't be connected. But that doesn't stop me from, you know, sometimes here and there, you know, adding in some jazz flavor to my classical playing.

HELEN: You know, the person I think of immediately when thinking about someone who lives equally well in both of these worlds is Wynton Marsalis.

JONATHAN: And the thing with Winton is that he's one of my favorite trumpet players because when he was young, he started off playing all of the big classical trumpet pieces, and now he's very successful in jazz as well, so he's kind of my role model.

HELEN: OK, so turning to Sunday's concert, how did you decide upon the Hummel trumpet concerto for the orchestra Palooza performance?

JONATHAN: I really love the first one. I love the other two movements, but the first one kind of stood out. It was big and bold, it showcases the capabilities of a strong classical trumpet player. It also has some tricky and technically demanding sections. I've always been up for the challenge, so, I always love, you know, performing something that I feel is showcasing the skill level of the performer.

HELEN: Do you get nervous? Do you have any pre-performance routines to combat nerves before I perform?

JONATHAN: Any type of concert. I usually say a short prayer or, you know, I do some sort of deep breathing exercises. But I just feel like the whole experience of performing, you get to open up to the crowd, you get to open up to your listeners, and so it's kind of a deeper experience.

HELEN: And as you look to graduate from high school, what place will music hold in your life? Are you going to continue with the trumpet?

JONATHAN: I'm planning on continuing my music journey. I think my main focus will be the trumpet. I hope to use my musical skills and gifts to serve God through music ministry and so I'd love to go to a Christian university that allows me to spend time in the scripture and grow closer to God, but also offer a strong music education. Music aside, my faith and religion are the most important parts of my life. I believe that through music I can serve God and reach people across the world, but I still need to develop musically. I still feel like I have a long way to go, so.

HELEN: And what would your advice be for younger students just embarking on their own music journey?

JONATHAN: Yeah, I would advise, you know, just stick to your heart, do what you feel will bring you the most joy. And when you start something, it's OK if you're not good at it because all of us have to start somewhere. Give it your all, you know, put everything into it. When it comes to practice, when it comes to performing, it should be something that brings you joy and happiness.

HELEN: I'm sure you're looking forward to Sunday. Tell us what's so special about this annual tradition of the Orchestrapalooza concert.

JONATHAN: All the concerts are very special, but I feel like Orchestrapalooza, it's kind of a combination of all these orchestras coming together, you know, just watching the little kids develop and grow, you know, in music, it's something I've always enjoyed and loved. Yeah, I would encourage people to come, not just because of the music, but also the atmosphere.

HELEN: My thanks to Jonathan Kafumbe for speaking with me. Revel in the joy of the season with the Vermont Youth Orchestra's Orchestra Palooza concert. Sunday, December 7th at 4 at the Flynn in Burlington. For more information and tickets, head to VYO.org.