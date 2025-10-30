Yo-Yo Ma on Bach

In mid-October, I had the honor and pleasure of interviewing Yo-Yo Ma on behalf of the Vermont Edition team. Ma was in town for performances celebrating the re-opening of the Hopkins Center. Our time was very short - he had a packed schedule that day - but after I had covered the topics for Vermont Edition and he was being ushered out of the room, I was able to ask him one quick question of my own. I told him about the beloved '8 o'clock Bach' portion of my morning show and asked if he had a recommendation for a piece for us to enjoy together. In true, wise, and lovely Yo-Yo Ma style, he gave an eloquent answer about the transcendent beauty of Bach's music. Enjoy!

Listen here for the full Vermont Edition episode featuring Yo-Yo Ma and collaborating musicians of the "We are Water" project.