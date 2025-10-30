Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Classical Music With Helen Lyons

Yo-Yo Ma on Bach

By Helen Lyons
Published October 30, 2025 at 8:17 AM EDT

In mid-October, I had the honor and pleasure of interviewing Yo-Yo Ma on behalf of the Vermont Edition team. Ma was in town for performances celebrating the re-opening of the Hopkins Center. Our time was very short - he had a packed schedule that day - but after I had covered the topics for Vermont Edition and he was being ushered out of the room, I was able to ask him one quick question of my own. I told him about the beloved '8 o'clock Bach' portion of my morning show and asked if he had a recommendation for a piece for us to enjoy together. In true, wise, and lovely Yo-Yo Ma style, he gave an eloquent answer about the transcendent beauty of Bach's music. Enjoy!

Listen here for the full Vermont Edition episode featuring Yo-Yo Ma and collaborating musicians of the "We are Water" project.

