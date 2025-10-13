Vermont Youth Orchestra Senior Soloist Series: Lisa Zhou-Hackett

Spotlight on the 2025-2026 Vermont Youth Orchestra Senior Soloists

HELEN LYONS: The Vermont Youth Orchestra kicks of its 2025-2026 season this weekend at the Flynn in Burlington. The program, conducted by VYO Music Director Mark Alpízar, is titled Trailhead and features the music of Coleridge-Taylor, Miklós Rózsa, Mendelssohn, and local composer Keane Southard. Let's get to know the first of this year's VYO Senior Soloists.

LISA ZHOU-HACKETT: My name is Lisa Zhou-Hackett. I am a senior at Burlington High School and Burlington Technical Center. I play the violin and I will be playing the third movement of Mendelsohn's Violin Concerto in E minor.

HELEN: What is it about the violin that inspires you?

LISA: The violin can make a lot of different sounds. And whenever I play or whenever I hear the violin, I can get really imaginative. And so, whenever I play, I really like to imagine stories and people and movies and possible scenes that could go along with the music.

HELEN: And what are some of the images that come to mind when you are playing the Mendelssohn?

LISA: I know towards the beginning, I think of birds talking to each other and sort of a Rapunzel thing where there's somebody far away and then there's somebody singing and there's an echo. I think towards the end. I like to imagine someone running through a field and there's mountains all around and there's birds in the background and Something I really love is how it builds anticipation throughout the piece. And it's really cool to hear how the harmonies work together, how the orchestra supports the solo in such a creative and exciting way.

HELEN: You’re performing as a soloist this weekend, but you also play in smaller groups, do you have a preference for being a soloist vs a member of a chamber ensemble?

LISA: I really do enjoy performing with other people. It's nice being a soloist, but I think there's something different and more special about being able to learn and grow with other musicians, other like-minded people. I'm definitely hoping to continue at least in an orchestra or a quartet or some sort of ensemble because it's just super fun. It's always fun, and the community around it is also truly amazing. VYOA is a really good community to be a part of, and they make everything fun.

HELEN: And you have a built-in collaborator - your sister is a pianist, do you perform much together as well?

LISA: Yeah, we've definitely performed. we have gone to nursing homes and performed as a duet. We used to get together with a few of our family friends and go busking on Church Street. If we ever need just a little fun, we can find some sheet music off the internet and do some sight-reading, and that's always good practice.

HELEN: Speaking of which, finding time and motivation to practice can be tough - what’s your advice to fellow musicians in that regard?

LISA: I'd say find something that that inspires you. And always keep it in mind, especially during times that may seem like you feel like you want to quit or you don't think you can reach the goal that you set for yourself.

HELEN: And you serve that purpose and are a role model to younger musicians with your work with Bach to Bach, talk a bit about that

LISA: Yeah, so this year I became the regional director of Back to Bach. It's another great way to spread music with the community in a really meaningful way too, because getting the opportunity to share music and share knowledge with younger kids, I think it's really important too, because classical music is not exactly growing in popularity! Like I said, it's a super special community to me, and I'll definitely have music in my life and I'll keep spreading the joy of music - I'll try to.

HELEN: What can folks expect if they come to Sunday’s concert, what makes it special to hear the VYO play?

LISA: It's really something special to be able to see people learn and grow together, sort of like a family. But it's gonna be really exciting, especially because it's the first concert and there's just a lot of excitement in the air. It's really fun. It's always really fun.

