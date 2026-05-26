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The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

An unlikely friendship

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Mark DavisAdiah GholstonPeter Engisch
Published May 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

Vermont’s labor force continues to shrink while unemployment remains steady; Vermont State Police mark the one-year anniversary of an unsolved suspicious death; trash and recycling pickup will cost more in the Northeast Kingdom; hundreds of Vermonters line the streets of Richmond to celebrate local Olympians; Plus…an unlikely friendship changes a life.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.

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The Frequency: Daily Vermont News The FrequencyLocal News
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
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Mark Davis
Mark Davis has spent more than a decade working as a reporter in Vermont, focusing on both daily and long-form stories. Prior joining Vermont Public as assistant news director, he worked for five years at Seven Days, the alt-weekly in Burlington, where he won national awards for his criminal justice reporting. Before that, he spent nine years at the Valley News, where he won state and national awards for his coverage of the criminal justice system, Topical Storm Irene, and other topics. He has also served as a producer and editor for the Rumblestrip podcast. He graduated from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
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Adiah Gholston
See stories by Adiah Gholston
Peter Engisch
As a former recording studio owner and jazz fusion pianist, Peter brings a unique perspective when engineering music for Vermont Public. He apprenticed during the 1980's at the same NYC studio where Madonna, Duran Duran and B-52's recorded iconic albums. He cracked the Top 10 on the Smooth Jazz Charts internationally with his ensemble Eight02 and earned a Grammy nomination for his work on Utah Philips' tribute album.
See stories by Peter Engisch