An unlikely friendship
Vermont’s labor force continues to shrink while unemployment remains steady; Vermont State Police mark the one-year anniversary of an unsolved suspicious death; trash and recycling pickup will cost more in the Northeast Kingdom; hundreds of Vermonters line the streets of Richmond to celebrate local Olympians; Plus…an unlikely friendship changes a life.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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