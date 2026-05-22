A different kind of motherhood
The Vermont senate advances a bill to reform the state’s homelessness policies; Advocates for foster youth in Vermont say the Department for Children and Families should not be taking a portion of their federal benefits to pay for the cost of foster care; A Vermont man held at a private prison in Mississippi died while being held in segregation;the regional grocery chain Healthy Living is challenging a vote by workers to unionize; the defending USL-2 champions Vermont Green FC play their home opener against Albany tonight; Plus…a woman talks about the bonds she formed caring for Jersey cows on her farm.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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