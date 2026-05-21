What true acceptance looks like
The House narrowly nixes a bill that would have disallowed federal immigration officials from masking their faces; a mental health facility in Randolph is closing its residential facility; Williston voters go back to the polls to overturn a previously passed library renovation; an Afghan refugee who’d been living in Boston is now opening a restaurant in Brattleboro; the women’s Vermont Green FC ran to a scoreless draw against Hartford in its inaugural full season game; Plus…how to be true to yourself and be accepted by loved ones as part of our series of communal live storytelling events in Brattleboro.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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