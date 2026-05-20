A communal singing event helps a woman overcome dark times
Republican Governor Phil Scott declines to say whether he’ll run for reelection this year; five Vermonters have come down with salmonella poisoning linked to backyard poultry; Vermont’s memory cafes are providing safe spaces for people with dementia and their caregivers; the Montreal Canadiens move on to the NHL’s eastern conference finals while the PWHL’s Montreal Victoire still need one more victory to secure the Walter Cup; Plus…a woman finds community and a way to help overcome addiction through a communal singing event in Brattleboro.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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