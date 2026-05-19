Bennington Little League has a new indoor practice facility
Towns across Vermont are making hard choices about how much money they have to invest in their recreation areas; it could cost you more to visit certain Vermont State Parks under a new proposal; and research investigating genetic sequences that contribute to some people getting long-term complications from Lyme disease. Plus…a new indoor practice facility for little leaguers in Bennington.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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