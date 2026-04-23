How Vermont entered the Civil War
Chittenden County’s prosecutor isn’t charging protesters arrested during last month’s immigration raid in South Burlington, Democrats and Republican Governor Phil Scott spar over his legislative appointments, and our celebration of National Poetry Month continues. Plus, a history lesson on Vermont’s involvement in the Civil War.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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