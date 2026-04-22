Shopping to help the environment
Since it’s Earth Day we’ll hear another segment from this week’s special series on climate issues from the New England News Collaborative. Plus, why Vermont officials want to hear from older adults; a recent legal victory that helps secure access to gender-affirming care for young people; and an update on a court case involving a prominent member of Migrant Justice.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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