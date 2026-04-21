Vermont weighs new legislation for plug-in solar panels
A trove of police body camera video is providing a new window into last month's controversial immigration raid in South Burlington. A Tufts university student detained by ICE last year after writing a pro-Palestinian op-ed has settled her case with the federal government. And the Vermont legislature is clarifying what towns can control when it comes to farming after a surprise state Supreme Court decision last May. Plus, Vermont is one of six New England states weighing new legislation to make it easier for people to own and install small, plug-in solar panels.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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