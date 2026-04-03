Exploring joy and suffering through song
In today’s episode, more on how a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down Colorado’s conversion therapy ban could affect Vermont and what’s
next for Vermont Green FC following the team’s U.S. Open Cup loss. We’ll also hear a portion of Grammy-nominated Vermont musician Moira Smiley’s piece “Haiku.”
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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