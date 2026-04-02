As winter wanes, motel voucher recipients face uncertainty
In today’s episode, more on how the end of a winter emergency housing program affects some Vermonters, the fate of Gov. Scott’s return-to-office order and continued disputes between police and activists about the recent ICE raid in South Burlington.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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