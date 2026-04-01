Immigration raids weigh on moms in lullaby-writing project
In today's episode, more on a bill that would let citizens sue federal agents and the opening of a new terminal at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport. Plus, a New England song-writing project features mothers affected by the recent ICE surge in Maine.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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