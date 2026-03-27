Immigrant rights group leader charged with smuggling immigrants
In today's episode, more on the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on a qualified immunity case that’s more than a decade old, and we’ll get a Vermont history lesson on a law that only three other states in the country have, plus some local music, too.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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