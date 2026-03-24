A conversation with Vermont National Guard's new leader
In today's episode, House lawmakers advanced a bill to bring down next year's average projected property tax hike, how to avoid bear-human conflicts and a conversation with the new head of the Vermont National Guard.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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