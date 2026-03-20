Judge rules immigrants due process rights violated
In today's episode, The latest on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement action in South Burlington from last week, and then we’ll step away from the news and listen to a track of local music that was born out of a challenge.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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