Singing with Bread and Puppet Theater
In today's episode, The latest developments in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in South Burlington last week, the Vermont Senate’s unanimous approval of legislation to protect the rights of voters, candidates, and election officials and Bread & Puppet theater’s invitation to the public.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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