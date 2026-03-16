State representative announces resignation plans after harassment claims
In this episode, A state lawmaker steps down after violating the Vermont House’s sexual harassment rules; more developments on the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in South Burlington; and a preview of Vermont Green F-C's upcoming US Open Cup match.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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