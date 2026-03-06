Waterbury considers new housing on edge of 100-year flood zone
Waterbury considers building new housing on the edge of a 100-year flood zone, plus a song from a group of immigrants who call Vermont home, ahead of their debut performance next week at The Flynn in Burlington.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
Loading...