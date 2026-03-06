Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Waterbury considers new housing on edge of 100-year flood zone

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Karen AndersonMark DavisAdiah GholstonPeter Engisch
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Waterbury considers building new housing on the edge of a 100-year flood zone, plus a song from a group of immigrants who call Vermont home, ahead of their debut performance next week at The Flynn in Burlington.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.

