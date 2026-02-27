Frustration over Rutland’s write-in mayoral election
What’s next for a proposal from lawmakers who had been considering moving to a two-year car inspection cycle? Plus, a local musician shares what it looks like to have faith when certain structures of identity are crumbling around them.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
Loading...