Capitol Recap: How you doin’? Vermont’s economists share good and bad news with state leaders
In this week’s edition of the Capitol recap, every six months, Vermont's economists check in with lawmakers and the governor to tell them how the state is doing, and what they expect the year ahead will look like.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch and Blue Dot Sessions.
Loading...