A stone carver teaches others to keep the tradition alive
A commuter service for older and disabled Vermonters may see some service changes, Montpelier residents will choose a new mayor in March and a Vermont stone carver works to keep the tradition alive through mentorship.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch and Blue Dot Sessions.
Loading...