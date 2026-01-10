CapRecap: Doubts remain in Montpelier over education reform
Gov. Phil Scott dedicated his entire state of the state address Wednesday to one topic: education. Vermont Public's Pete Hirschfeld and Lola Duffort talk about why there remain such persistent doubts in Montpelier about reform efforts.
