More reverberations from State of the State
More reverberations from Gov. Phil Scott’s State of the State address, plus a class action lawsuit in Quebec against the mega-ticket service Ticketmaster, and a Vermont rock band releases its debut album. We share a song that’s an ode to foraging for wild ramps in spring and a deep love for the lake.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch and Blue Dot Sessions.
