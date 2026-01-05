Tuesday, January 6, 2026
The Vermont Legislative sessions kicks off with lawmakers ready to tackle issues like housing, health care and education, we'll learn about a literary magazine that’s been showcasing Addison County writers for about a decade.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch and Blue Dot Sessions.
Loading...